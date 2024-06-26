VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 38,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

About VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

