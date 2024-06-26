Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $186.82

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $186.82 and last traded at $186.82, with a volume of 1536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.77.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.87. The company has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.