Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,459,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,793,000 after buying an additional 211,512 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,596,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,281,000 after purchasing an additional 108,583 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,261,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,393,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,085,000 after purchasing an additional 865,015 shares in the last quarter.

VWOB traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,162. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

