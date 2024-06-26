Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 81,808 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,097,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.42% of Kirby worth $478,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,828,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 63,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its position in Kirby by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 161,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 42,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.94 and a 200 day moving average of $95.62. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $124.92.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.49 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total value of $48,592.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total transaction of $48,592.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 926 shares in the company, valued at $110,657. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,806 shares of company stock worth $3,584,295. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

