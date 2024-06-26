Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,120,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 599,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.12% of Valvoline worth $493,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 19,218.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,735,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,212 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $123,526,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Valvoline by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 2,488,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,515,000 after acquiring an additional 724,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Valvoline by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,055,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,722 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVV opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $45.37.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.88.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

