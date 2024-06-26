Vanguard Group Inc. Has $486.91 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,470,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $486,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $107.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.88.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

