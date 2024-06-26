Vanguard Group Inc. Has $495.73 Million Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,400,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.42% of Independence Realty Trust worth $495,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,048,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 895.1% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,988,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,354 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,205,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,851 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,129,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,178,000 after purchasing an additional 941,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -608.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $18.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -2,132.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRT. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

