Vanguard Group Inc. Has $504.27 Million Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,011,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of 10x Genomics worth $504,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in 10x Genomics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 27,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

TXG opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.87. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The business had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,732.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

