Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,436,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325,402 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.40% of Rithm Capital worth $485,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 607,413 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 474,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 236,199 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $2,813,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 485,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

RITM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.80. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

