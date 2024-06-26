Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Armstrong World Industries worth $468,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.35 and a 1 year high of $125.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.42.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWI. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

