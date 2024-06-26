Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 130,306 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,884,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 130,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Merit Medical Systems worth $522,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $85.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average is $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.78.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

