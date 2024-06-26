Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 215,819 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,848,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.47% of Tanger worth $467,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tanger by 33.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,443 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tanger by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,350,000 after acquiring an additional 909,622 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tanger by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after acquiring an additional 771,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tanger during the 4th quarter valued at $19,141,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Tanger by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 649,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.57.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78. Tanger Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

