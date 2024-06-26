Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 29,428 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 24,843 shares.The stock last traded at $241.47 and had previously closed at $240.38.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTHR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

