Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

