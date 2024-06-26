Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344,416 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,212 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,933,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,146,000 after buying an additional 3,246,104 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,929,000 after buying an additional 1,820,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,882,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,154,000 after buying an additional 1,305,680 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,383. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

