Verge (XVG) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $68.88 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Get Verge alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,387.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.07 or 0.00612617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00116697 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00038316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.19 or 0.00269087 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00045499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00073134 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.