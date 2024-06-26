Vincent P. Difronzo Buys 215 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at $264,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $117.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.03 and its 200-day moving average is $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $104.26 and a one year high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.33%.

SAIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

