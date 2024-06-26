Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Trading 4.9% Higher

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 97,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 958,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRDN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.99 and a quick ratio of 23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $814.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. Research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

