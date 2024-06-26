Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.3 %

WBA opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

