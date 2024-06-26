Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,779 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

