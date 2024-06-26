Wallace Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM opened at $355.88 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

