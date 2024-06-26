Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $246,000 in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of XONE stock opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.60. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $52.43.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.