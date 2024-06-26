Wallace Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,672 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after buying an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Comcast by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after buying an additional 2,474,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

