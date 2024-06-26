Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.75 and last traded at $68.72. Approximately 1,682,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 18,042,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $542.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,480,846 shares of company stock valued at $949,751,461 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

