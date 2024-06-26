Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 282 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. Etfidea LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $198.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $568.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.19 and a 12 month high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

