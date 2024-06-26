Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 293,615 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $23,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LADR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 160.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 144,338 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LADR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

LADR opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.92. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.05%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

