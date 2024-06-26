Wellington Management Group LLP Has $16.96 Million Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,053 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $16,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 180.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,081,000 after buying an additional 74,583 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,363,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,991,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $276.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.33. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.24 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $308.17 and its 200 day moving average is $337.69.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $17.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

