Wellington Management Group LLP Has $19.56 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 548,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $19,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 76,421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,666,000 after buying an additional 28,086 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,399 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,814. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.95.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 224.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.06. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.36.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

