Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 87,973 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,973 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $20,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,266,000 after purchasing an additional 342,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $226,557,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,998,000 after acquiring an additional 85,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CBOE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $168.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.42 and a 200 day moving average of $180.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 87.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

