Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $18.64 Million Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,575 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,636,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APPF. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in AppFolio by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

APPF opened at $238.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.28 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.32 and a 1 year high of $256.73.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,716,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 12,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $2,936,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,716,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,575 shares of company stock worth $23,956,040. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

