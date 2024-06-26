Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.75. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $105.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 124.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

