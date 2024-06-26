West Coast Financial LLC Buys New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,252 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,515,290,000 after buying an additional 365,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,009,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $172.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $129.31 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $158.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

