West Coast Financial LLC Has $348,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $230,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $14,868,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $208.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average of $211.25. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

