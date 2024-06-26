West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Mariner LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,624,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,941,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 2.2 %

WST opened at $323.60 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $310.00 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.55%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.