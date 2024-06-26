Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Shares Up 10.2%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report) traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03). 584,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,364,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.36 ($0.03).

Westminster Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.97. The firm has a market cap of £8.26 million, a P/E ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Westminster Group Company Profile

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

Further Reading

