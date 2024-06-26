Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Position Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Wingstop by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Wingstop by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $419.16 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $430.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WING shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Wingstop from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WING

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.