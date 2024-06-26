Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $274.50

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 274.50 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 272.43 ($3.46), with a volume of 127226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261 ($3.31).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 259.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 246.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 932.14 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a GBX 1.51 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,142.86%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

