Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder David A. Duffield Sells 56,000 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $12,240,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,563,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $217.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.52 and a 200 day moving average of $264.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 13.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 50.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.11.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

