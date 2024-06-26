Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $358.50

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 358.50 ($4.55) and last traded at GBX 357.81 ($4.54), with a volume of 3310618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 356.35 ($4.52).

Worldwide Healthcare Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 347.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 329.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Worldwide Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Worldwide Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.70. Worldwide Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

