Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 7.12%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS.

NYSE:WOR opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07. Worthington Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

