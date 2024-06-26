Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 145.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $267.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts



Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

