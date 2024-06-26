Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $19.69

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Zcash has a total market cap of $321.46 million and approximately $29.25 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $19.69 or 0.00032071 BTC on exchanges.

Get Zcash alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00041776 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010667 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.