Zentry (ZENT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $19.91 Million

Zentry (ZENT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Zentry has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Zentry has a market capitalization of $129.51 million and approximately $19.91 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Zentry Token Profile

Zentry’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,488,447,435 tokens. The official message board for Zentry is medium.com/zentry. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. The official website for Zentry is zentry.com.

Buying and Selling Zentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,483,808,822.361508 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.02361402 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $21,618,335.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zentry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zentry using one of the exchanges listed above.

