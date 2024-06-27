1,029 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Bought by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.07 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

