1,652 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $245,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 756,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after acquiring an additional 257,112 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,540,000 after acquiring an additional 97,241 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 16.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 25,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $26,748.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

IP stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

