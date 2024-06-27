2,533 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,533 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455,621 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $987,432,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after buying an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $503,641,000 after buying an additional 176,854 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $124.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.99 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

