2,712 Shares in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 20.7% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 53,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 22.2% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 142.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $31.36 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

