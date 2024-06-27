323 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Bought by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMCI. Argus began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $832.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $831.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $737.50. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.29 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

