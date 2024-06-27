4,428 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Bought by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. FMR LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,963,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 439,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 63,587 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 22.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

