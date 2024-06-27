4,680 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Purchased by Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $118.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.94. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

